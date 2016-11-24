HEA members file complaint

HEA members file complaint

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Two Homer Electric Association members last week filed a complaint with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska regarding a petition by the Alaska Electric and Energy Cooperative Inc., or AEEC, to be exempt from regulation from the RCA. HEA members are currently voting by mail on the question of if HEA should be deregulated.

