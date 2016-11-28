Board of Fish to consider winter king changes
In the winter, those looking for a shot at some fresh king salmon can head south to Kachemak Bay and out onto the saltwater to drop a line. King salmon arrive in the bay and in the salt waters of Cook Inlet during the winter, where they are known as "feeder" king salmon because they are eating and growing.
