Trump's 'forgotten men and women'? His budget forgets about them. Again.

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The overview of President Trump's first budget proposal is displayed at the U.S. Government Publishing Office. The laid off worker in Western Maryland who needs job retraining? The family desperate for an affordable place to live in the nation's capital ? The watermen whose livelihoods depend on a clean Chesapeake Bay? The child with a rare form of cancer who needs treatment at the National Institutes of Health? They'd all get less help from this president, not more.

