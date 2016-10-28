MARYLAND Trump Supporter: They Switched My Vote to Hillary
A woman in Hollywood, Maryland is the latest in a number of early voters to claim that her ballot was switched to Hillary Clinton after she had tried to vote for Donald Trump. Noting that she had seen reports on the news of votes being flipped, the woman said, "I went in and voted a straight Republican ticket and thank God I went back and checked and they had switched my vote from Trump to ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCBM-AM Pikesville.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Motorcycle accident 8/21
|Aug '16
|Subaru
|1
|Selena Gomez
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
|JLo pretty but old and
|Jul '16
|Fake
|1
|Houston Percussion Guru (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Gerry Zaragemca
|2
|Brown and houston family (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Thought
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC