MARYLAND Trump Supporter: They Switch...

MARYLAND Trump Supporter: They Switched My Vote to Hillary

Oct 28, 2016

A woman in Hollywood, Maryland is the latest in a number of early voters to claim that her ballot was switched to Hillary Clinton after she had tried to vote for Donald Trump. Noting that she had seen reports on the news of votes being flipped, the woman said, "I went in and voted a straight Republican ticket and thank God I went back and checked and they had switched my vote from Trump to ."

Hollywood, MD

