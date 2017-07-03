Under pressure, Hollywood to rename s...

Under pressure, Hollywood to rename streets honoring Confederate generals

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Demonstrators protested and clased with opponents in Hollywood as city leaders were urged to rename streets that currently honor Confederate generals. Demonstrators protested and clased with opponents in Hollywood as city leaders were urged to rename streets that currently honor Confederate generals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min The Patriotic Axe 1,553,077
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 31 min Ralph Kramden 63,893
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 2 hr zazz 98,431
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Tick Jackson 314,758
News Weston doctor convicted of sexual battery durin... 19 hr freedrciocon 2
News Pembroke Pines: Boy, 12, dies after he's hit by... (Jul '08) Sun L Green 15
florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16) Jul 1 joan 7
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC