Man, 78, dies after his van is hit by truck in Hollywood
Anthony Frderick was traveling northbound on State Road 7 in a GMC Savana van when he made a left turn and was hit by a Ford F-150 with a green light, said Miranda Grossman, spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
