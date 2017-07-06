Man, 78, dies after his van is hit by...

Man, 78, dies after his van is hit by truck in Hollywood

Anthony Frderick was traveling northbound on State Road 7 in a GMC Savana van when he made a left turn and was hit by a Ford F-150 with a green light, said Miranda Grossman, spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.

