Diverse Florida City To Rename Streets Dedicated To Confederate Generals

In Hollywood, FL, resting in a predominantly black and brown neighborhood, are three street names honoring Confederate generals . Most were able to sense the problematic nature of this reality, as the city's commission voted to rename the streets Monday .

