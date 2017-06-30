Diverse Florida City To Rename Streets Dedicated To Confederate Generals
In Hollywood, FL, resting in a predominantly black and brown neighborhood, are three street names honoring Confederate generals . Most were able to sense the problematic nature of this reality, as the city's commission voted to rename the streets Monday .
