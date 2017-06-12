Worried about mosquitoes a " and Zika...

Worried about mosquitoes a " and Zika a " from all the rain, Broward will be spraying

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Miami Herald

The recent heavy rain has created instant ponds and lakes, such as the ones covering the Sawgrass Mills parking lots , magnetize mosquitoes. To combat that, Broward County will be spraying Thursday night and Friday night to kill the larvae of Zika-carrying mosquito Aedes Aegypti .

