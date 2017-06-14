Wasserman Schultz foe Tim Canova ready for 2018, plans 'big announcement' Thursday night
Many of his supporters, and opponents, expect him to announce Thursday night that he'll go after Wasserman Schultz again, challenging her in the 2018 Democratic congressional primary in the Broward/Miami-Dade County 23rd Congressional District. On Facebook this week, Canova promised to make "a big announcement on our plans for 2018" at the Broward County Progressive Caucus.
