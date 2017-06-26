Video: Hollywood Cop Says Black Lives...

Video: Hollywood Cop Says Black Lives Matter Protest Was "Trial Run" for Violence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Miami New Times

On Wednesday, a small group of black-rights activists gathered outside city hall in Hollywood, Florida to ask that the city to stop honoring three Confederate Generals - Robert E. Lee, John Hood, and Nathan Bedford Forrest - with named streets. Forrest, in addition to being a general in the army that killed people in order to keep slavery legal, later became the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,549,324
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 2 hr S16BG 124
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,421
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr weaponX 314,719
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
News Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08) Jun 23 Reality77 415
Grant R White Jun 22 Just now 1
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,434 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC