Video: Hollywood Cop Says Black Lives Matter Protest Was "Trial Run" for Violence

On Wednesday, a small group of black-rights activists gathered outside city hall in Hollywood, Florida to ask that the city to stop honoring three Confederate Generals - Robert E. Lee, John Hood, and Nathan Bedford Forrest - with named streets. Forrest, in addition to being a general in the army that killed people in order to keep slavery legal, later became the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

