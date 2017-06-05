Trans Writer E. Parker Phillips Finds...

Trans Writer E. Parker Phillips Finds Poetry in He/r Fluid Identity

Parker Phillips ' college classmates said Phillips' erotic poem reminded them of a Calvin Klein ad. Phillips, who identifies as genderqueer and uses "s/he" and "he/r" pronouns, doesn't remember the poem itself, only one line from the work about a lesbian sexual awakening: " Love is where we stay in bed and go shopping for hats."

