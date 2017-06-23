Tired of Confederate street names, she pays $6,000 to prod Hollywood for change
Demonstrators protested and clased with opponents Wednesday in Hollywood as city leaders were urged to rename streets that currently honor Confederate generals. Demonstrators protested and clased with opponents Wednesday in Hollywood as city leaders were urged to rename streets that currently honor Confederate generals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|BlueFlag
|1,548,127
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,419
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|NewsYTube
|314,655
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|Grant R White
|Thu
|Just now
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|find love
|Jun 14
|Vanessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC