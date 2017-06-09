Things are looking ugly in the final day of the special session
Greetings from Day 3 of the three-day special session, where the Legislature looks prepared to pass a medical marijuana bill and not much else. This is fargin' war! With one day remaining in the special session, the House and Senate appear farther apart than ever , the Orlando Sentinel's Gray Rohrer reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|Garthok
|1,541,902
|Sunrise, Tamarac only Broward cities to muzzle ... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|DLP
|97
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Arnold
|63,727
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|12 hr
|OCD Trump
|1
|I'm a 13 year old male looking for a girl to ch... (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|Gimena
|9
|Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08)
|Jun 6
|STEVE PHILLIPS
|50
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Jun 6
|zazz
|98,412
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC