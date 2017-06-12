Teen Graduates High School After Dramatic, Near-Fatal Battle with the Flu
Jenny Spell was rehearsing for her Florida high school's production of The Sound of Music in 2014 when she started feeling achy and fatigued. "I thought it was a common cold," Jenny, now 18, tells PEOPLE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,543,912
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Tennessee Flat-li...
|63,765
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|10 hr
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|13 hr
|OldCapt
|14
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|22 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|Review: ECO General Contractors Hollywood (Aug '16)
|Tue
|paulai
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,490
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC