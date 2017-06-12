Teen Graduates High School After Dram...

Teen Graduates High School After Dramatic, Near-Fatal Battle with the Flu

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Southern Living

Jenny Spell was rehearsing for her Florida high school's production of The Sound of Music in 2014 when she started feeling achy and fatigued. "I thought it was a common cold," Jenny, now 18, tells PEOPLE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,543,912
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 32 min Tennessee Flat-li... 63,765
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) 10 hr sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... 13 hr OldCapt 14
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 22 hr Det Mel Bernstein... 2
Review: ECO General Contractors Hollywood (Aug '16) Tue paulai 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,490
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC