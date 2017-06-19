Stoops Gets His First Player For the ...

Stoops Gets His First Player For the Class Of 2019

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Keontra Smith, a 4-star from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Florida had plenty of Division One offers like Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. His school has become a wonderful source for Mark Stoops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Julia 1,547,123
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 min Keyanna 63,827
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr NewsJune2017 YTube 314,651
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 8 hr King George 98,415
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Tue Det Mel Bernstein... 5
find love Jun 14 Vanessa 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC