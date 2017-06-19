Stoops Gets His First Player For the Class Of 2019
Keontra Smith, a 4-star from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Florida had plenty of Division One offers like Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. His school has become a wonderful source for Mark Stoops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
