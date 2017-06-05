Shay Mitchell exhibits her stellar curves in tight leotard
Cover girl takes the plunge! Shay Mitchell models low-cut tank top at Florida party celebrating her issue of Ocean Drive She may be best known as a Pretty Little Liar, but Shay Mitchell is also a bona fide cover girl. And the 30-year-old starlet was sure to celebrate her new issue of Ocean Drive magazine Wednesday, where she made a sultry display in head-to-toe black.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,541,315
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|47 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|I'm a 13 year old male looking for a girl to ch... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Gimena
|9
|Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|STEVE PHILLIPS
|50
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,412
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Tue
|ooooh
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|weaponX
|314,482
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC