Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood announces 2017 Poker Open

The Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open will celebrate its fifth season of highly-anticipated, top tournament play at South Florida's iconic entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida, since the historic introduction in 2013. SHRPO will take place Thursday, 3 August to Tuesday, 15 August 2017 featuring its signature four-tournament finale, The Big 4, now returning for the third year.

