Related Group buys out partners in Ho...

Related Group buys out partners in Hollywood condo project

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The Related Group has bought out its two partners in the Hyde Beach House condo project, which is currently under construction in Hollywood, the developers have confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min JCPete 1,543,339
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Chelsea 2028 63,751
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr weaponX 314,490
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 10 hr Cacao 119
Review: Bellagio Condo (Apr '11) 21 hr DSW 11
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,413
News Sunrise, Tamarac only Broward cities to muzzle ... (Jul '07) Jun 9 DLP 97
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC