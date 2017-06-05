Rehab Center at Memorial Rehabilitation Institute Celebrates Grand Opening
The Medically Complex Rehabilitation Unit at Memorial Rehabilitation Institute , part of Memorial Regional Hospital South , located in Hollywood, Fla, officially opened its doors recently. The CARF-accredited, 15-bed facility features private rooms, an 8,000-square-foot-gym with specialized equipment, and technologies designed to treat patients who are recovering from various complex medical conditions.
