Rehab Center at Memorial Rehabilitati...

Rehab Center at Memorial Rehabilitation Institute Celebrates Grand Opening

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Rehab Management

The Medically Complex Rehabilitation Unit at Memorial Rehabilitation Institute , part of Memorial Regional Hospital South , located in Hollywood, Fla, officially opened its doors recently. The CARF-accredited, 15-bed facility features private rooms, an 8,000-square-foot-gym with specialized equipment, and technologies designed to treat patients who are recovering from various complex medical conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Gelli 1,540,096
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr weaponX 314,482
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr obama muslim 63,705
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 8 hr zazz 98,411
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) 18 hr Chris 3
Fandezvous? 18 hr Chris 3
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 21 hr AmerPie Gorilla 96
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC