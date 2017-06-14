Recognize these two? Hollywood police say they've been breaking into cars
Two officers were cleared last month for fatally shooting a man when they responded to a domestic disturbance last September. Two officers were cleared last month for fatally shooting a man when they responded to a domestic disturbance last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,544,487
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|314,498
|find love
|1 hr
|Vanessa
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|22 hr
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Tue
|OldCapt
|14
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC