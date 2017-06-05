Police-involved shooting near TGK Cor...

Police-involved shooting near TGK Correctional Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade Police address the media after a man was shot and killed by police near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on June 5, 2017. A woman tried to rob a Dania Beach Walgreens, 202 S. Federal Highway, with a series of notes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,539,894
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Arnie for Prez 63,703
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) 4 hr Chris 3
Fandezvous? 4 hr Chris 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr NotSoDivineMsM 314,481
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 8 hr AmerPie Gorilla 96
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Sun Rainbow Kid 15
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC