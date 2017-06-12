Paula Abdul cancels Allstate performances
Straight up now tell me it isn't so -- Paula Abdul has canceled her performance tonight at Allstate Arena after suffering a "temporary injury." Abdul was scheduled to play tonight and Friday in Rosemont along with Boyz II Men and New Kids on the Block as part of their Total Package Tour.
