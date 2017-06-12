Paula Abdul cancels Allstate performa...

Paula Abdul cancels Allstate performances

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Straight up now tell me it isn't so -- Paula Abdul has canceled her performance tonight at Allstate Arena after suffering a "temporary injury." Abdul was scheduled to play tonight and Friday in Rosemont along with Boyz II Men and New Kids on the Block as part of their Total Package Tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Henry 1,544,848
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 min Susanm 314,537
find love Wed Vanessa 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed WACKO 63,768
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Tue sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Tue OldCapt 14
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 13 Det Mel Bernstein... 2
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC