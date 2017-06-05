Music Legends Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper Join Forces for Summer Tour

Two of music's most acclaimed artists and powerhouse live performers will tour together this summer when Rod Stewart is joined by special guest Cyndi Lauper for an 18-city tour beginning Thursday, July 6. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins Thursday, July 6 in Florida and includes stops in New York, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and more. For more information on the tour, please visit LiveNation.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.