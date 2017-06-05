Music Legends Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lau...

Music Legends Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper Join Forces for Summer Tour

Monday Jun 5

Two of music's most acclaimed artists and powerhouse live performers will tour together this summer when Rod Stewart is joined by special guest Cyndi Lauper for an 18-city tour beginning Thursday, July 6. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins Thursday, July 6 in Florida and includes stops in New York, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and more. For more information on the tour, please visit LiveNation.com .

