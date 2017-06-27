Miami gay-romance novelist Johnny Dia...

Miami gay-romance novelist Johnny Diaz: Ia ve grown and so have my characters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Miami Herald

'Six Neckties' author Johnny Diaz, a former Miami Herald and Boston Globe reporter now working at the Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale. 'Six Neckties' author Johnny Diaz, a former Miami Herald and Boston Globe reporter now working at the Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,550,363
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Common Sense 63,861
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr zazz 98,425
News Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08) Tue lavon affair 121
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Tue S16BG 126
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08) Jun 23 Reality77 415
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC