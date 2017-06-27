Miami gay-romance novelist Johnny Diaz: Ia ve grown and so have my characters
'Six Neckties' author Johnny Diaz, a former Miami Herald and Boston Globe reporter now working at the Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale. 'Six Neckties' author Johnny Diaz, a former Miami Herald and Boston Globe reporter now working at the Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,550,363
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,425
|Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08)
|Tue
|lavon affair
|121
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Tue
|S16BG
|126
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,719
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC