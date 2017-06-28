Man's third arrest on charges of practicing dentistry without a license
A Davie man was arrested on suspicion of practicing dentistry or dental hygiene without a license, the third time in five years that authorities have accused him of that crime. John D. Collazos, 52, had a dental office set up in a second floor bedroom of a home in the 14500 block of Vista Verdi Road where, two days a week, he saw patients who were immigrants with low incomes or without dental insurance, according to a court document.
