Locals to Protest Hollywood Street Ho...

Locals to Protest Hollywood Street Honoring KKK's First Grand Wizard

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Miami New Times

Hollywood's Forrest Street is named in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Despite months of protests from residents, Hollywood commissioners have still not moved to change the name of Forrest Street, which was designated in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, a man whose unscrupulous history is attached to crimes against humanity .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min uIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO... 1,547,281
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr NewsJune2017 YTube 314,651
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 16 hr King George 98,415
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Tue Det Mel Bernstein... 5
find love Jun 14 Vanessa 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at June 21 at 3:34PM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,430 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC