Locals to Protest Hollywood Street Honoring KKK's First Grand Wizard

Hollywood's Forrest Street is named in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Despite months of protests from residents, Hollywood commissioners have still not moved to change the name of Forrest Street, which was designated in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, a man whose unscrupulous history is attached to crimes against humanity .

