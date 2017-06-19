Locals to Protest Hollywood Street Honoring KKK's First Grand Wizard
Hollywood's Forrest Street is named in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Despite months of protests from residents, Hollywood commissioners have still not moved to change the name of Forrest Street, which was designated in honor of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, a man whose unscrupulous history is attached to crimes against humanity .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|uIDIOTRACEUMAKEWO...
|1,547,281
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|NewsJune2017 YTube
|314,651
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|King George
|98,415
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|find love
|Jun 14
|Vanessa
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC