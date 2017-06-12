IATSE Convention To Bar Reporters For...

IATSE Convention To Bar Reporters For First Time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Deadline

Next month's 68th quadrennial IATSE convention will be different from all those that preceded it: This year, for the first time, reporters won't be allowed to attend. "There will be no press credentials at all this year," said IATSE spokesperson Katherine Orloff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,545,079
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 24 min Susanm 314,605
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 29 min Trump is a joke 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Well Well 63,769
find love Wed Vanessa 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Tue sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Tue OldCapt 14
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC