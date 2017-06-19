Florida zoo bans man who photographed...

Florida zoo bans man who photographed child without permission The...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WFTV Orlando

West Palm Beach police questioned but neither arrested nor warned the photographer, a 48-year-old Broward County man who told police he had no malicious intent in taking the child's photo. "He stated that he was simply capturing video of a joyful moment" between the man and his child, according to a city police incident report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min mdbuilder 1,548,150
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,419
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr NewsYTube 314,655
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,845
Grant R White Thu Just now 1
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 20 Det Mel Bernstein... 5
find love Jun 14 Vanessa 1
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC