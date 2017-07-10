Fewer minions make things better in '...

Fewer minions make things better in 'Despicable Me 3'

Wednesday Jun 28

Despicable Me 3 doubles down on Steve Carell's silly way with words, a smart idea after too much Minions gibberish spoiled part 2. They're still here, in smaller doses and somewhat funnier for it. Carell gets dual roles, one reprising his former arch villain turned doting adoptive father, crimefighter and newlywed Gru.

