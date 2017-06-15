Fed up with your water-guzzling lawn? Some cities are giving homeowners more options
The ideal of manicured green blades for front yards is undergoing something of a metamorphosis as the pressure is on to preserve natural resources. The ideal of manicured green blades for front yards is undergoing something of a metamorphosis as the pressure is on to preserve natural resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|47 min
|JRB
|1,545,247
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,610
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Democrat mom
|63,770
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|9 hr
|Trump is a joke
|4
|find love
|Wed
|Vanessa
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC