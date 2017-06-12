Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate Fathera s Day with animal dads
Just show up - first-come, first-served - to catch this 2016 3D computer-animated buddy-comedy film starring the vocal talents of Andy Samberg, Jennifer Aniston, Key & Peele, Kelsey Grammer and Ty Burrell. Calling all Dads: Bring a Father's Day card to the sea lion dads Ace and Bud, and dolphin dads Indigo and Noel, and all fathers will receive free admission to the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 min
|weaponX
|314,613
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,545,431
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,772
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Fri
|Trump is a joke
|4
|find love
|Wed
|Vanessa
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC