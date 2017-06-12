Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate Fathera s Day with animal dads

Just show up - first-come, first-served - to catch this 2016 3D computer-animated buddy-comedy film starring the vocal talents of Andy Samberg, Jennifer Aniston, Key & Peele, Kelsey Grammer and Ty Burrell. Calling all Dads: Bring a Father's Day card to the sea lion dads Ace and Bud, and dolphin dads Indigo and Noel, and all fathers will receive free admission to the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.