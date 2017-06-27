Ex-casino worker admits role in 'insi...

Ex-casino worker admits role in 'inside job' robbery that...

A Broward man who was serving life in prison for his role in a robbery that led to the fatal shooting of an armored truck guard at a South Florida race track and casino will now face a lesser punishment. Last year, an appeals court threw out the criminal convictions of Uri Ammar, 32, of Hollywood.

