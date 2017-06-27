Ex-casino worker admits role in 'inside job' robbery that...
A Broward man who was serving life in prison for his role in a robbery that led to the fatal shooting of an armored truck guard at a South Florida race track and casino will now face a lesser punishment. Last year, an appeals court threw out the criminal convictions of Uri Ammar, 32, of Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|No Surprize
|1,549,629
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,423
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|S16BG
|126
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,719
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC