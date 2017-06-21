Cox, Air 1 Take Home Service to Ameri...

Cox, Air 1 Take Home Service to America Prizes

Wednesday Jun 21

Last night, the NAB Education Foundation held its annual Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington, D.C. CMG's WEDR-FM in Hollywood, FL and Air 1 Media's KZLV-FM in San Antonio took home awards for radio. Watch a highlight video of the event HERE , which includes an award for, and performance by, Jon Bon Jovi.

