Cox, Air 1 Take Home Service to America Prizes
Last night, the NAB Education Foundation held its annual Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington, D.C. CMG's WEDR-FM in Hollywood, FL and Air 1 Media's KZLV-FM in San Antonio took home awards for radio. Watch a highlight video of the event HERE , which includes an award for, and performance by, Jon Bon Jovi.
