Climate decision could accelerate damage to Trump properties
There are 1 comment on the WTVM story from Thursday, titled Climate decision could accelerate damage to Trump properties. In it, WTVM reports that:
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's... . This Friday, June 2, 2017 frame from video shows Trump Hollywood in Hollywood, Fla.
#1 8 hrs ago
trumpsky and sheldon adelson are poodles for jim crow bibi and the KOCH BROS zionist fifth column.
