Boston's Barry Goudreau is back -- and bluesy

Barry Goudreau has built a lifetime of credibility from his work with the classic-rock group Boston, but the passage of time and exposure to new styles of music can often lead musicians down new roads. Such was the case with Goudreau, the former Boston guitarist who now leads Barry Goudreau's Engine Room, which comes to the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on Friday night.

