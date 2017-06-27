Boston's Barry Goudreau is back -- and bluesy
Barry Goudreau has built a lifetime of credibility from his work with the classic-rock group Boston, but the passage of time and exposure to new styles of music can often lead musicians down new roads. Such was the case with Goudreau, the former Boston guitarist who now leads Barry Goudreau's Engine Room, which comes to the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,550,585
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|zazz
|98,429
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08)
|Tue
|lavon affair
|121
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Tue
|S16BG
|126
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,719
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC