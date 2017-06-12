Biden: Current political climate 'wil...

Biden: Current political climate 'will not be sustained by the American people'

Joe Biden Biden: Current political climate 'will not be sustained by the American people' Biden kisses grad on the cheek during selfie video Meet Mitch Landrieu, the 2020 dark-horse Dem MORE sought to reassure Democrats on Saturday that the party would bounce back from its defeat in November, arguing that voters would ultimately reject President Trump's politics, the Miami Herald reported. "The state the nation is today will not be sustained by the American people," Biden told party activists during a speech in Hollywood, Fla.

