Art and Culture Center raises over $60,000 during the sold out 20th Annual Cuisine for Art
The Art and Culture Center/Hollywood sold out the 20th Anniversary of Cuisine for Art which was held at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on May 19, 2017. The event raised over $60,000 for the Center's programming.
