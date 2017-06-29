A month later, mystery shrouds case of federal prosecutor found dead on Hollywood beach
A month after the body of federal prosecutor Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. washed up in the surf on a beach in Hollywood, there is still no answer from police about what happened to him - but plenty of unfounded internet speculation. Hollywood police and the Broward medical examiner's office remain tight-lipped, declining numerous public records requests on Whisenant's death.
