A Brief History of Hollywood Ignoring That Its Streets are Named for a Klansman and Confederates
The city of Hollywood, Florida has three streets named after human beings who murdered people in order to keep black people enslaved. One of those three people also helped found the Ku Klux Klan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|JCPete
|1,550,443
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,425
|Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08)
|Tue
|lavon affair
|121
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Tue
|S16BG
|126
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,719
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC