Why Does Hollywood's Forrest Street Still Bear the Name of a Racist Murderer?
Looking back, Carmella Gardner says one of the most frightening moments of her life occurred when she was a child. In the late 1970s, she attended a strange march: Dozens of men donned white robes as they promenaded across Davie Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,533,923
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,274
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|26JerseyDevil
|98
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Hollywood Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|7
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Tam
|365
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC