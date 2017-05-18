Was justice denied to get conviction?
Roger Runyon agreed to kill a woman he never met -- for money. At a Boca Raton intersection, he aimed a rifle at Heather Then he returned to this genteel land under a controversial immunity deal that Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Vickie
|1,533,596
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Choicerocks
|314,269
|Hollywood Music Thread (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|7
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07)
|Thu
|Tam
|365
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,402
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Beast 1976
|94
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC