Tuesday morning brings another death on Tri-Rail tracks
Police answering a call around 7:30 a.m. found the body of a middle aged white male on the Tri-Rail tracks along Johnson Street, adjacent to Interstate 95's southbound side. Witnesses told investigators from Hollywood and the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority that the man was standing on the tracks when hit by a southbound Tri-Rail train.
