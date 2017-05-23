Tuesday morning brings another death ...

Tuesday morning brings another death on Tri-Rail tracks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Miami Herald

Police answering a call around 7:30 a.m. found the body of a middle aged white male on the Tri-Rail tracks along Johnson Street, adjacent to Interstate 95's southbound side. Witnesses told investigators from Hollywood and the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority that the man was standing on the tracks when hit by a southbound Tri-Rail train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grey Ghost 1,535,007
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 26 min cpeter1313 314,327
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 23 hr Habit 108
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,288
News Pit bull ban: Ban pit bulls - they don't belong... (Jun '09) Tue Love my pitties 1,039
CardioFlex Therapy joins Medicaid! Tue CardioFlex 1
Hollywood Music Thread (Nov '14) May 19 Musikologist 7
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Broward County was issued at May 24 at 2:45PM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC