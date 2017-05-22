Three months after entering South Florida, concrete firm inks acquisition
Ozinga has picked up two cement plant locations in Broward County through acquisition, only three months after opening its first South Florida location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|BlueFlag
|1,534,182
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|57 min
|ThomasA
|314,297
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|S16BG
|99
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|Hollywood Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|7
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Tam
|365
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC