Spirit Airlines Passengers Arrested After Airport Brawl Breaks Following Canceled Flights
A huge airport brawl broke out at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport Monday night after Spirit Airlines canceled 9 flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|RoxLo
|1,530,416
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|John-K
|314,199
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Suezanne
|94
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Razing the bar: SouthFlorida.com (May '07)
|Thu
|eoneil36
|43
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,400
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|May 10
|Roger T Woods
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC