Sintavia Unveils Plans for 55,000 Squ...

Sintavia Unveils Plans for 55,000 Square Foot Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Business Wire

The new plant, which will also serve as the company's headquarters, will quadruple Sintavia's current production capacity, and is expected to be complete by mid-2018. "With this new facility, we are excited to continue our leadership in the development of the metal AM supply chain for OEMs in precision industries," said Brian Neff, Sintavia's Chairman and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,531,120
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 33 min Gloria 314,247
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 23 hr zazz 98,401
florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16) 23 hr joanNYadoptees 5
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 12 Suezanne 94
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 12 USS LIBERTY 22
News Razing the bar: SouthFlorida.com (May '07) May 11 eoneil36 43
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC