Sentry Self Storage Management Report...

Sentry Self Storage Management Reports 1Q 2017 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Sentry Self Storage Management, an industry management and consulting firm, has released its first-quarter 2017 operating results showing year-over-year improvement in revenue, net operating income and occupancy. The company reported revenue growth of 7.1 percent and a 1.3 percent increase in property expenses, which resulted in a 9.1 percent increase in NOI compared to the same period in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,529,662
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 314,191
News Razing the bar: SouthFlorida.com (May '07) 10 hr eoneil36 43
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 10 hr zazz 98,400
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Wed Roger T Woods 7
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 8 chill 21
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) May 7 Spud084 92
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Broward County was issued at May 11 at 7:33PM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC