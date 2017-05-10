Sentry Self Storage Management Reports 1Q 2017 Financial Results
Sentry Self Storage Management, an industry management and consulting firm, has released its first-quarter 2017 operating results showing year-over-year improvement in revenue, net operating income and occupancy. The company reported revenue growth of 7.1 percent and a 1.3 percent increase in property expenses, which resulted in a 9.1 percent increase in NOI compared to the same period in 2016.
Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
