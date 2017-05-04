Police: Hollywood man drove drunk at ...

Police: Hollywood man drove drunk at 87 mph with 3 kids in tow

Monday May 1 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

A Hollywood, Fla. man was arrested Sunday on Big Pine Key after police said he was driving drunk with three children in the car, speeding at nearly double the limit and all with a driver's license restricted to allow travel only for work, church or school.

