Police: Hollywood man drove drunk at 87 mph with 3 kids in tow
A Hollywood, Fla. man was arrested Sunday on Big Pine Key after police said he was driving drunk with three children in the car, speeding at nearly double the limit and all with a driver's license restricted to allow travel only for work, church or school.
