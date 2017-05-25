An aerial view of Hollywood Beach, Florida appears in this undated photo.
Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a Miami federal prosecutor and father of three after his body was found on a beach in Hollywood, Florida, on Wednesday. The body was identified by local police as Beranton Whisenant Jr., 37, and his cause of death is currently being investigated as a crime.
