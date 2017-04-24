Officer cited in Hollywood wreck

Officer cited in Hollywood wreck

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

According to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department incident report, Officer Preston Ross West called dispatch around 6 p.m. to report that he'd been involved in a wreck at the intersection of Carson Drive and Hollywood Blvd. The van, driven by a 67-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman, was traveling east on Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Cheech the Conser... 1,524,493
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr HillaryFourty6 314,031
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 17 hr zazz 98,389
Manuel 21 hr Curious 2
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Sun Malachi Calvin 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor? Sat robert ferguson 1
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Sat TheBigDog33 90
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at May 01 at 3:35AM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC