Legal and Public Notices - May 5, 2017
NOTICE OF SALE RAINBOW TITLE & LIEN, INC. 3389 Sheridan Street, PMB 221 Hollywood, FL 33021 920-6020 Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 328.17 of the Florida Statutes on 05/18/2017 at 10 A.M. Provided that the sale price is greater than 50% of the fair ... (more)
