Legal and Public Notices - May 5, 2017

Legal and Public Notices - May 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Business Journal

NOTICE OF SALE RAINBOW TITLE & LIEN, INC. 3389 Sheridan Street, PMB 221 Hollywood, FL 33021 920-6020 Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 328.17 of the Florida Statutes on 05/18/2017 at 10 A.M. Provided that the sale price is greater than 50% of the fair ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-WY 1,526,114
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 314,082
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,394
Resident advice Thu Brohdaw 1
Review: ECO General Contractors Hollywood (Aug '16) Thu raphael b 6
News The Village at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Be... (Feb '09) Wed Buck Ramsey R 14
Gulfstream Park Acacia and Gabby Can't Pick a w... Wed Rob Moretell 1
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC